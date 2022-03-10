Prince William and Kate to miss awards show this month

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge reportedly won’t be hitting the red carpet at the 2022 BAFTAs. According to HELLO! and PEOPLE, Prince William will not be attending the awards show in-person due to diary constraints.

The EE BAFTAs, airing on BBC, are set to take place Sunday, March 13 at London’s Royal Albert Hall. Kate has joined her husband at the ceremony in the past.

©Getty Images



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will reportedly not attend the 2022 BAFTAs

The future King, who has been president of BAFTA since 2010, did not appear at the event last year following the death of his grandfather, Prince Philip. William was scheduled to appear in a pre-recorded conversation one day and deliver a speech via video the next day, per The Hollywood Reporter.

In a statement at the time, BAFTA said (via THR), “In light of The Duke of Edinburgh’s passing, The Duke of Cambridge will no longer be part of BAFTA programming this weekend,” adding, “Our thoughts are with the Royal Family, to whom we offer our deepest sympathy at this time.”

William’s late grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, was the organization’s first president.

Earlier this year, BAFTA announced the new Prince William BAFTA Bursary fund, which is aimed at talented individuals who, due to financial reasons, would otherwise not be able to pursue careers in the screen industries. The dad of three previously said, “I am hugely proud of BAFTA’s ongoing commitment to ensuring that young talent from all walks of life are given every possible opportunity to build and develop successful careers in the film, games and television industries.”