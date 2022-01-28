Prince William reveals one of Prince George’s latest interests

Like many parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge try to monitor their children’s screen time. While visiting BAFTA’s newly refurbished headquarters in London on Thursday, Prince William revealed that his eldest son Prince George is a fan of video games. The royal dad of three shared that he and Kate make an effort to regulate their eight year old’s gaming.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge try to regulate Prince George's gaming

“At the moment it’s trying to regulate the gaming... monitoring screen time. Got to be careful of that,” the Duke said. “They’re fascinated by it. George particularly. He’s more interested in it.”

Meanwhile, William noted that Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three, “are a bit too small at the moment, but they love the films.” He added, “I adore film and gaming as well.”

The Duke visited the headquarters on Jan. 27 to learn about BAFTA’s “new initiatives improving access to careers in film, games and TV.” William has been president of the independent arts charity, BAFTA (the British Academy of Film and Television Arts) since 2010.

Hearing from young people supported by BAFTA, & their mentors, it’s clear they will be able to benefit most from the new facilities - from a whole new floor of multi purpose learning spaces to an installation of the latest technology in the industry.



Well done to all involved pic.twitter.com/hKpjrk1nN9 — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) January 27, 2022

On Thursday, BAFTA unveiled plans for the new Prince William BAFTA Bursary fund. The new career development bursary fund is aimed at talented individuals who, due to financial reasons, would otherwise not be able to pursue careers in the screen industries.

“I am hugely proud of BAFTA’s ongoing commitment to ensuring that young talent from all walks of life are given every possible opportunity to build and develop successful careers in the film, games and television industries,” the Duke said. “The redevelopment of 195 Piccadilly has created fantastic new learning spaces to ensure that future generations can receive the support they need to thrive.”