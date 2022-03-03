Prince William’s latest comments about wife Kate are so sweet

Prince William has warmed hearts with his recent remarks about the Duchess of Cambridge. On St. David’s Day (March 1), the royal couple paid a visit to Wales, where the Duke commented on his wife’s cold hands.

“She has the coldest hands ever,” William said of Kate (via the Mirror), adding, “But they say ‘cold hands, warm heart.’”

©WireImage



William made a sweet comment about the Duchess during a visit to Wales on March 1

This is not the first time William has melted royal fans’ hearts with a comment about his college sweetheart, whom he wed in 2011. Back in 2020, a fan told the Duke that Princess Charlotte was her favorite. Per PEOPLE, the future King replied, “Yes, she is lovely — just like my wife.”

William’s latest swoon-worthy comment about Kate was made during a walkabout, which according to HELLO!was the Cambridges’ first public walkabout in two years. Later this month, the royal couple will undertake their first joint official overseas tour since the onset of the pandemic in 2020. During their royal tour, taking place between March 19 and March 26, the Duke and Duchess will visit the realms of Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas.

“We are so excited to visit Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas next month as we mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee,” William and Kate said in a personal tweet on Feb. 24. “We can’t wait to meet people in all three countries, celebrate local cultures and understand more about innovative work being done across communities.”