Prince William says daughter Charlotte is 'just like my wife' Kate

Prince William melted hearts on Tuesday with a comment about his wife Kate Middleton and their daughter Princess Charlotte. The Duke of Cambridge made the swoon-worthy remark while speaking to a well-wisher during his and the Duchess’ visit to Wales. One woman told the future King that his four-year-old Charlotte was her favorite, to which he sweetly replied (via PEOPLE), “Yes, she is lovely — just like my wife.”

©WireImage



Prince William said Princess Charlotte is lovely just like his wife Kate Middleton

While Charlotte is “lovely” like her mother, there’s no denying that the little Princess is her father’s mini-me. Last month, the Duke had trouble telling himself apart from his daughter. The confusion arose when William and Kate met a local baker in Bradford, who designed cupcakes with the royal family’s pictures, including some from their childhood. “Is that me? Is that Charlotte? Is that me? Cause that looks just like Charlotte,” William exclaimed. “That is incredible.” Kate added, “So much like Charlotte. That’s so funny.”

©WireImage



The Duke made the sweet remark while in Wales with Kate on Feb. 4

Royal fans haven’t seen Charlotte and her big brother Prince George out publicly since Christmas when the eldest Cambridge children made their Sandringham debut walking to service with the royal family. Young Prince Louis on the other hand was recently spotted enjoying a dinosaur exhibit at London’s Natural History Museum with his nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo. The outing took place while mom Kate toured the UK to promote her “5 Big Questions on the Under 5s” survey. Although she was away from her children at the time, the Duchess kept her kids close to her heart with a personalized necklace that featured George, Charlotte and Louis’ initials.