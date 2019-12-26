Prince George and Princess Charlotte steal the show in their debut at Sandringham

As every year, the British royals left Sandringham, the country house where Queen Elisabeth hosts her immediate family during Christmas, to attend the traditional morning service on December 25. This time it was not Kate Middleton stealing the show but two very special guests who made their debut and melted the hearts of the royal watchers. Of course, we are talking about the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s eldest children Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Unfortunately, one-year-old Prince Louis did not make an appearance as he is still too young to attend.



©GettyImages



Prince George and Princess Charlotte walked hand in hand with their parents the short distance that separates Sandringham from St Mary Magdalene Church

George, aged six, and four-year-old Charlotte, walked hand in hand with their parents to St Mary Magdalene church, where the service takes place. They both looked very fashionable, George in a navy blue jumper and blazer and her sister in a dark green coat by Amaia Razorbil. After the service, Kate and William’s daughter happily greeted the royal fans and was seen hugging a woman in a wheel-chair as she was presented with gifts.

©GettyImages



Kate Middleton looked super stylish in a Catherine Walker coat and a green fascinator matching her daughter’s coat

Christmas morning for the British royals is full of traditions. Before the service, those staying at Sandringham wake up to stocks filled with small presents and fruit and enjoy a full English breakfast. After the mass, they enjoy a sit-down lunch of roast turkey and all the trimmings, go for a walk around the estate and they finally gather around to watch the Queen's Christmas speech.

Prince Charles, Prince Edward and his daughter Lady Louise Windsor and Princess Beatrice with fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were also on attendance, whereas Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and baby Archie have been spending some time off from royal duties in Canada. They will also spend the festive period with Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland. The Sussexes are expected to go back to England by the beginning of January.

