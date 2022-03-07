British royal family member returns Russian honor amid invasion of Ukraine
ROYAL NEWS

British royal family member returns Russian honor amid invasion of Ukraine

Her Majesty’s relative was the first member of the royal family to learn Russian

By Alexandra Hurtado -New York

Queen Elizabeth’s first cousin, Prince Michael of Kent, has returned a Russian honor amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. A spokesperson for the Prince said (via the Daily Express), “I can confirm that HRH Prince Michael of Kent is returning his Russian Order of Friendship,” adding, “There will be no further comment.”

RELATED:

Queen Elizabeth has first in-person engagement since COVID-19

The Order of Friendship is one of the highest orders in Russia. Then-Russian President Dmitry Medvedev presented Her Majesty’s cousin with the Order of Friendship in 2009 for his work on Anglo-Russo relations.

Prince Michael of Kent is Queen Elizabeth's first cousin©WireImage
Prince Michael of Kent is Queen Elizabeth’s first cousin

According to his website, Prince Michael “has always had a strong emotional attachment to Russia, which he first visited in 1992, following the collapse of communism.” The 79-year-old royal, whose paternal grandfather was King George V, is related to Tsar Nicholas II through his maternal grandmother, Grand Duchess Elena Vladimirovna of Russia.

His biography on the royal family’s website notes that the Prince, who is patron of the Russo-British Chamber of Commerce, “became the first member of the Royal Family to learn Russian.” Prince Michael’s family background, as well as his knowledgeable interest in Russia and its history, and his mastery of the language are said to have helped made him a “respected figure in that country.”

The Daily Express reported on March 4 that the Prince has been “under intense pressure to cut his ties with leading business figures linked to Putin’s regime after the invasion of Ukraine.”

Prince Charles, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have all spoken out since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine late last month. The Queen, 95, has also shown her support by donating to the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, which helps provide food, water, shelter and healthcare to refugees and displaced families.

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more