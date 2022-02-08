Find out which royal plans to move into Buckingham Palace: Report

Prince Charles reportedly plans to live at Buckingham Palace when he is King. According to the royal family’s website, the palace has served as the “official London residence of the UK’s sovereigns since 1837 and today is the administrative headquarters” of Queen Elizabeth.

The Daily Mail understands that Charles, 73, is “firmly of the view that it’s the visible symbol of the monarchy in the nation’s capital and therefore must be his home.”

A source told the outlet that “HRH’s view is that you need a monarch at monarchy HQ. This has never been in doubt.”

Clarence House is currently the official London residence of the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall. News of Charles’ future living arrangements comes days after Queen Elizabeth, 95, expressed her desire for Camilla to one day be known as Queen Consort.

In a message shared on the eve of the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne, the monarch said, “This anniversary also affords me a time to reflect on the goodwill shown to me by people of all nationalities, faiths and ages in this country and around the world over these years. I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support. I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me.”

Her Majesty continued, “And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

Charles marked his mother’s anniversary on Sunday (Feb. 6), noting that he and Camilla are “deeply conscious of the honour represented by my mother’s wish.” The Prince of Wales said, “As we have sought together to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our communities, my darling wife has been my own steadfast support throughout.”