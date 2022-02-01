Kate Middleton and Prince William are going on a royal tour this year: Report

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are reportedly undertaking a royal tour this year! According to The Mail on Sunday, Prince William and Kate “are expected to launch a charm offensive in the Caribbean as part of a tour” to mark Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.

The outlet reported that representatives for the Cambridges were spotted in Belize last week, and locals said it was an “advance party” preparing for a royal tour this spring.

“Their people were very secretive and kept saying this had to be kept very quiet, but on a small island like Ambergris Caye it’s impossible to keep anything quiet for very long,” a source told The Mail on Sunday.

Queen Elizabeth, who is Head of State in Belize, is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee this year

“They were talking about a four-day visit to Belize in March as part of a longer trip to this part of the world,” the insider added. “They said William and Kate might visit the Caye and also go to mainland Belize. It’s all anyone here is talking about. We are so excited.”

Belize, a Commonwealth nation, is reportedly among destinations on the royal couple’s tour, which will have “a focus on ecological issues.” Queen Elizabeth, who is Head of State in Belize, is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee this year, making her the first British monarch to do so. Last year, Buckingham Palace announced that there would be year-long celebrations throughout the UK, the Commonwealth and around the world to commemorate the monarch’s 70-year reign.