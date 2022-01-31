From Charlotte Casiraghi making a grand appearance riding a horse during the Chanel Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 show to the Spanish Royals first official visit to Austria, it was a busy week for royals.

Beyond that, the British Royals were very active. While, the﻿ Duchess of Cambridge visited the charity Shout, a mental health text service, Prince Charles meet with experts and learned how fusion energy could play a key role in addressing climate change and Prince William visited the newly opened BAFTA headquarters on in London.

Scroll below to see the top royal photos of this week.