Serena Williams to join Prince Harry at upcoming event

One of Meghan Markle’s friends is teaming up with Prince Harry! It was announced on Jan. 26 that Serena Williams will join the Duke of Sussex for a conversation at BetterUp’s first annual Inner Work Day next month. The tennis star,﻿ Harry and BetterUp CEO Alexi Robichaux will discuss “cultivating the power of Mental Fitness through a bold commitment to Inner Work” during the final session of the free virtual event.

“From creating companies and foundations designed to inspire others to achieve their best to tackling challenges and finding success both in and outside of work, Serena, Prince Harry and Alexi share their personal stories and unique perspectives,” according to the Inner Work Day agenda.

Serena and Meghan became friends long before the Suits alum married into the British royal family. The 23-time Grand Slam champion was a guest at the Sussexes’ royal wedding in 2018 and co-hosted Meghan’s 2019 baby shower in NYC.

Serena will join Prince Harry at Inner Work Day on Feb. 3

In addition to Serena, former NBA player Pau Gasol will also speak at Inner Work Day, which is described as “a day dedicated to fueling your personal and professional growth.” The virtual event is taking place Feb. 3 at 12 p.m. ET—register here!

Harry joined BetterUp as the company’s first chief impact officer last March. In a blog post that announced his new role, the Duke wrote: “As BetterUp’s first Chief Impact Officer, my goal is to lift up critical dialogues around mental health, build supportive and compassionate communities, and foster an environment for honest and vulnerable conversations.”