Queen Letizia shows off her impeccable style in Madrid

Queen Letizia of Spain looked as though she walked off the pages of a fashion magazine as she and husband King Felipe welcomed Italian President Sergio Mattarella and his daughter Laura Mattarella to the Royal Palace of Madrid on Tuesday.

The royal mom of two stepped out wearing a chic cape, said to be by BOSS, over a tweed sheath dress. Letizia, donning a face mask, completed her fashionable look with Magrit pumps and, presumably in a nod to her guests, a handbag from the Italian luxury brand Furla.

Queen Letizia wore a cape and tweed dress to welcome the Italian president on Nov. 16

The Italian president’s state visit to Spain began on Nov. 16. Following the welcome ceremony, the group held a brief meeting inside the Royal Palace of Madrid. King Felipe and the Italian president later had another meeting at the Spanish royal family’s residence, Zarzuela Palace, where the monarchs offered a luncheon in honor of the president and his daughter.

In the evening, Infanta Sofia and Princess Leonor’s parents will host a gala dinner for the president at the Royal Palace of Madrid.

The King and Queen will host a gala dinner for the president during his state visit

King Felipe and Queen Letizia have their own state visit planned for this month. The Spanish royals will pay a visit to Sweden next week (Nov. 24 and Nov. 25). According to the Swedish Royal Court, “the purpose of the visit is to further strengthen the good relations between the countries” and it also “aims to stimulate collaborations in the recovery from the covid-19 pandemic, with a focus on innovative and sustainable solutions.