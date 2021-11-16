Why Princess Charlene will not be attending Monaco’s National Day with Prince Albert

While Princess Charlene is back in Monaco, she will not be attending National Day with her husband Prince Albert later this week. The royal couple “decided that a period of calm and rest is necessary to ensure the very best recovery for Princess Charlene’s health,” the Princely Palace announced on Tuesday.

©Getty Images



The Princely Couple ‘decided that a period of calm and rest is necessary to ensure the very best recovery for Princess Charlene’s health’

“Having battled with poor health over the past few months, the Princess is currently convalescing and will continue to do so for the coming weeks, allowing Her time to recover from a state of profound general fatigue. In order to protect the comfort and privacy essential to Her recovery, the Princess’ location will remain strictly confidential,” the palace statement continued.

Although she won’t be joining her family at the National Day celebrations on Friday, Nov. 19, the palace noted that as soon as her health permits, the royal mom of two is looking forward to “once again carrying out her Princely duties and spending time with the Monegasques.”

©Eric Mathon / Palais Princier



Princess Charlene reunited with her family in Monaco on Nov. 8

The palace added, “During this temporary period of rest, the Princely Couple kindly requests that their privacy and family environment are well respected. Information on the Princess’ health will be communicated in due course, ahead of the Christmas holidays.”

Charlene, 43, returned to Monaco last Monday (Nov. 8) after being “grounded” in South Africa due to a severe ear, nose, and throat infection that she contracted back in May. The former Olympic swimmer marked her long-awaited return with a photo of herself with Albert and their six-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella. “Happy day today,” she wrote alongside the family snapshot. “Thank you all for keeping me strong !! ❤ .”