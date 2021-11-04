The reason Meghan Markle has been calling members of Congress

Meghan Markle has been cold calling members of Congress to advocate for paid family leave. According to Politico the Duchess of Sussex is personally reaching out to both Republican and Democratic senators. Senator Shelley Moore Capito was driving when she received a call from Meghan. She recalled to Politico: “I’m in my car. I’m driving. It says caller ID blocked. Honestly … I thought it was Sen. Manchin. His calls come in blocked. And she goes ‘Sen. Capito?’ I said, ‘Yes.’ She said, ‘This is Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.”

©NDZ/Star Max/GC Images



Meghan Markle has been cold calling US senators

Senator Susan Collins also received a call from the member of the British royal family. “I was happy to talk with [Meghan]. But I’m more interested in what the people of Maine are telling me about it,” she told Politico. “Much to my surprise, she called me on my private line and she introduced herself as the Duchess of Sussex, which is kind of ironic.”

As is turns out, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand gave the senators’ numbers to Prince Harry’s wife. “I talked to each of the women senators and let them know that she’s going to reach out, because she only completed two of the calls,” the senator from New York shared. “She’s going to call some others, so I let them know in advance.”

Kirsten noted that Meghan “wants to be part of a working group to work on paid leave long term and she’s going to be. Whether this comes to fruition now or later, she’ll be part of a group of women that hopefully will work on paid leave together.”