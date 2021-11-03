Find out what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s company has pledged to do by 2030

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are doing their part to fight climate change. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archewell organization announced on its website Tuesday that they intend to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2030.

“As global leaders convene for COP26 to commit to solutions for our climate crisis, all of us at Archewell, led by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, share our pledge towards a more sustainable future by becoming net zero by 2030,” a post on Archewell’s site reads. “Our co-founders, Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have a long-standing commitment to the planet, both together and prior to their union, with global projects and partnerships dating back over a decade.”

Meghan and Harry's Archewell company has pledged to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2030

Archewell explained that “nearly every activity in daily life results in the release of carbon into the atmosphere, and the sum total of those emissions is considered our ‘carbon footprint.’”

“While we have actively made choices to offset and balance this carbon footprint, now, with the tools provided by partner organizations, we know that we can all do better. We can be net zero, and this is what we pledge to do,” Archewell vowed.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge traveled to Scotland for the COP26 summit

The “young company” plans on working with an independent consultant to track all Archewell-related activities to understand their collective footprint. “As we begin this endeavor, we will leverage the expertise of the non-profit organization Travalyst, founded by The Duke, and the sustainable investing platform Ethic, to focus our investments in support of a low-carbon economy,” Archewell concluded. “We hope that you’ll join us.”

Prince Harry’s older brother and sister-in-law, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, traveled to Scotland for the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) this week. In a personal social media message on Tuesday, Prince William said: “Feeling optimistic as I head home from #COP26 having met our @EarthshotPrize Winners & Finalists and discussed their solutions to repair our planet.” He also praised 15-year-old Earthshot Prize finalist Vinisha Umashankar adding, “Especially proud to see Vinisha speaking in front of the world, demanding change so that her generation can have a better future.”