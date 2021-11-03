Prince William meets with Jeff Bezos in Scotland

Prince William met with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos during COP26. Kensington Palace shared a picture on Tuesday of the Duke of Cambridge and the billionaire shaking hands in Scotland, along with a message that read: “Great to meet @jeffbezos earlier today to discuss the @EarthshotPrize and how we scale up our Winners’ and Finalists’ incredible solutions #COP26.”

Very proud to be one of the founding funders of Prince William’s Earthshot Prize. It’s easy to see how passionate and thoughtful he is about this important work. https://t.co/S0AB9qqVa3 — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) November 2, 2021

Jeff retweeted the photo writing: “Very proud to be one of the founding funders of Prince William’s Earthshot Prize. It’s easy to see how passionate and thoughtful he is about this important work.”

Prince William spoke about the space race and space tourism in an interview that was released shortly after Jeff’s Blue Origin launched Star Trek actor William Shatner into space last month. “We need some of the world‘s greatest brains and minds fixed on trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live,” William said in an episode of BBC’s Newscast. “That really is quite crucial. We need to be focusing on this one rather than giving up and heading out into space to try and think of solutions for the future.”

Prince William wasn’t the only royal Jeff met while in Scotland for the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference. The tycoon and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez also spent time with Prince Charles.

“The Prince of Wales has been involved in fighting climate change and protecting our beautiful world for five decades — far longer than most. We had a chance to discuss these important issues on the eve of #COP26 — looking for solutions to heal our world, and how the @BezosEarthFund can help,” Jeff captioned pictures from the meeting.