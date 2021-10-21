Why Meghan Markle penned an open letter to congress

Meghan Markle advocated for paid family leave in an open letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. “I’m not an elected official, and I’m not a politician. I am, like many, an engaged citizen and a parent,” the Duchess of Sussex began her letter, which was published Wednesday on the Paid Leave for All website. “And because you and your congressional colleagues have a role in shaping family outcomes for generations to come, that’s why I’m writing to you at this deeply important time—as a mom—to advocate for paid leave.”

©WireImage



Meghan Markle, who welcomed her second child in June, advocated for paid family leave in an open letter dated Oct. 20

“Over the past 20 months, the pandemic has exposed long-existing fault lines in our communities. At an alarming rate, millions of women dropped out of the workforce, staying home with their kids as schools and daycares were closed, and looking after loved ones full-time. The working mom or parent is facing the conflict of being present or being paid. The sacrifice of either comes at a great cost,” the royal mom of two continued. “For many, this sacrifice goes back further than the past 20 months; it’s 20 or 30 years, even longer—decades of giving time, body, and endless energy not just in the pursuit of the American dream, but simply the dream of stability.”

Meghan went on to recall her own childhood revealing, “I grew up on the $4.99 salad bar at Sizzler—it may have cost less back then (to be honest, I can’t remember)—but what I do remember was the feeling: I knew how hard my parents worked to afford this because even at five bucks, eating out was something special, and I felt lucky. And as a Girl Scout, when my troop would go to dinner for a big celebration, it was back to that same salad bar or The Old Spaghetti Factory—because that’s what those families could afford to do too.”

Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex believes it’s time for #PaidLeaveforAll. In a powerful letter to Congress, she’s standing up for millions of American families who need and deserve guaranteed paid leave. Read and share her letter: https://t.co/7m0GhdyhJz — Paid Leave for All (@PaidLeaveforAll) October 20, 2021

The Duchess added, “I started working (at the local frozen yogurt shop) at the age of 13. I waited tables, babysat, and piecemealed jobs together to cover odds and ends. I worked all my life and saved when and where I could—but even that was a luxury—because usually it was about making ends meet and having enough to pay my rent and put gas in my car.”

Meghan acknowledged that after the birth of her daughter Lilibet Diana earlier this year, she and Harry “weren’t confronted with the harsh reality of either spending those first few critical months with” their baby or going back to work.