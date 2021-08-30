Former Princess heads home with newborn baby and the photo is precious!

Tessy Antony de Nassau and her husband Frank Floessel’s newborn son Theodor is home! The former Princess of Luxembourg shared on Sunday an adorable photo of her baby boy fast asleep in his carseat. “Home We go ❤️😊 Thank you all for the hundreds of messages, calls, wishes, gifts, love and incredible support🦋❤️😊,” Tessy wrote alongside the picture. “We send you all our 💕 love 💕 And congratulations from Frank and I to all parents to be, parents and new parents🦋❤️😊 .”

Theodor is the couple’s first child together. The baby was born at Klinik Hirslanden in Switzerland one month after the pair tied the knot. Tessy’s eldest son, Prince Gabriel, from her previous marriage to Prince Louis of Luxembourg, announced his baby brother’s birth in a video on Aug. 26.

“Hi everyone. I’m happy to announce that Noah, [Frank’s daughter] Julia and I have a little baby brother named Theodor and he’s doing well with my mother in the hospital. And they send you lots of love,” Gabriel said in the video.

Tessy captioned the post, “Frank, our children and I are happy to announce that our little bean has arrived. Theodor is healthy and a very active little man😊🦋✨ We are over the moon with joy. ❤️.”

The Human Highness co-founder is also a mom to son Prince Noah, whom she shares with her first husband Prince Louis. Tessy revealed in June that she and then-fiancé Frank were expecting a son together. Sharing photos from her gender reveal party, she wrote, “Proud Papa ❤️ A Future son 🤩.” She added, “Gabriel, Noah and Julia join our joy in welcoming their new baby brother soon✨❤️.”

