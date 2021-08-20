Prince Harry makes special appearance in Aspen

Prince Harry traveled to Colorado to participate in the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup. Prior to the match on Aug. 19, Queen Elizabeth’s grandson committed $1.5 million of the proceeds from his upcoming memoir to Sentebale. “This is one of several donations I plan to make to charitable organizations and I’m grateful to be able to give back in this way for the children and communities who gravely need it,” the Duke of Sussex said in a statement (via Page Six).

Harry cofounded Sentebale in 2006 with Prince Seeiso. In a statement on the Sentebale website, Meghan Markle’s husband said that the charity’s “refocussed mission” is “about addressing the most-immediate needs of vulnerable children in Southern Africa, helping them access vital health services, receive necessary care, and build skills to be more resilient and self-sufficient in the future.”

He added, “The Sentebale Polo Cup is critical to securing the funds needed to advance this important mission, and I’m thrilled to be able to support Sentebale, both in person and financially through a separate charitable donation to meet this immediate need. This is one of several donations I plan to make to charitable organisations and I’m grateful to be able to give back in this way for the children and communities who gravely need it.”

Thursday’s polo cup in Aspen raised nearly $3.5 million. “This year’s Polo Cup, together with The Duke of Sussex’s generous donation, will allow us to operate at full scale and will mean more children and young people across Lesotho and Botswana will receive essential support, care, and build skills to be more resilient and self-sufficient in the future,” the charity said.

Harry led his team, the Sentebale Team, to victory scoring two goals on Aug. 19. The Duke was joined by his friend and Sentebale Ambassador Nacho Figueras on the field. The Argentine polo player took to his Instagram to share a photo of him and Harry at the Aspen Valley Polo Club, writing, “How lucky I am to be able to ride along with you in your mission of making the world a better place for people not as fortunate as us. It is your commitment and passion to give back that is my inspiration. It was so great spending a couple of days with you my friend. @sentebale.”