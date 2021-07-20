Has Prince Harry spoken with his family about his upcoming memoir?

Prince Harry has discussed his forthcoming memoir with his family. According to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!, a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex confirmed that the British royal has privately spoken﻿ with members of his family about his book.

People reported on Tuesday that Meghan Markle’s husband gave the royal family a heads up about the memoir, but a spokesperson told the magazine that the Duke “would not be expected to obtain permission from Buckingham Palace for the project.”

Penguin Random House announced on Monday that Harry, who stepped away from royal duties last year, is writing an “intimate and heartfelt memoir” that will cover his “lifetime in the public eye from childhood to the present day.”

In the book, Prince William’s younger brother will share “the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him.” Harry’s memoir is tentatively scheduled to be released in late 2022.

“I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become,” the Duke of Sussex said in a statement. “I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story—the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned—I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.”

Harry added, “I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”