The Royal Ascot takes place from Tuesday, June 15th to Saturday, June 19th. Today is the second day of this notable horse racing event and many UK dignitaries and elite members of British high society returned for races.

Several royals, like the Duchess Camilla, the Countess of Wessex, Prince Edward, Prince Charles all came back for day two. All the attendees were wearing their Sunday best with fantastic spring pastel colors and extravagant, playful hats.

Scroll through our gallery below for the best photos of Day 2 of the Royal Ascot 2021.