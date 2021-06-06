She’s here! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcome their baby girl

And then there were four! Baby girl Sussex has finally arrived. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. Lili was born at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California. As per Variety, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the birth of their baby girl with a statement that read: “The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family.”

Little Lili weighed in at 7 lbs 11 oz., and is said to be in healthy condition as is momma Meghan. Royal aficionados of course realize the powerful meaning behind the baby’s moniker. She is named after her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, whose childhood nickname was Lilibet. Meanwhile, the bundle of joy’s middle name Diana, honors her late grandmother and Harry’s mother the Princess of Wales.

©Getty Images



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed on Valentine’s Day that they were expecting their second child

Meghan and Harry revealed on Valentine’s Day that they were expecting their second child. “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child,” a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess said. The couple’s baby news came less than a year after Meghan suffered a miscarriage.

The royal pair shared the gender of their second child during their sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey. “It’s a girl,” Harry said. The Duke admitted that it was “amazing” seeing his daughter’s ultrasound. “Just grateful to have any child, any one or any two would have been amazing, but to have a boy and then a girl, I mean what more can you ask for?” he said. “Now we’ve got our family. The four of us and our two dogs.”

©Getty Images



Archie Harrison, who turned two in May, is officially a big brother

The Duke and Duchess welcomed their first child, son Archie Harrison, in 2019. The couple confirmed to Oprah earlier this year that they were done having kids after their daughter. “Two is it,” Meghan said.

Harry and Meghan, who are no longer working members of the royal family, stepped away from royal duties in 2020 and moved to California, where they now reside in Montecito. In his and Oprah’s Apple TV+ series The Me You Can’t See, Harry said, “Making this move was really scary, like at every possible opportunity the forces that were working against us tried to make it impossible. Did I expect to find ourselves in this situation so quickly? No. I think we’ve done a really good job.”

Harry admitted in the mental health docuseries that he has “no regrets.” “Because now I’m in a place where I feel as though I should have been four years ago,” he explained. “We’ve got a beautiful little boy, who keeps us busy, keeps us running around. He makes us laugh every day which is great. We’ve got two dogs and then another little baby girl on the way. I never dreamt that.”