Queen Maxima kicks off the month of June in a vibrant pink outfit

Queen Maxima looked pretty in pink for an engagement on Tuesday. The Dutch royal recycled her Natan blouse and matching wide-leg trousers for her visit to the Groninger Museum in Groningen. Maxima wore the vibrant top and bottoms last July to the digital award ceremony of the Appeltjes van Oranje social awards.

©Getty Images



Queen Maxima looked pretty in pink for her visit to the art museum on June 1

King Willem-Alexander’s wife accessorized her rosy ensemble on June 1 with a wife-brimmed hat, triple-strand pearl necklace and floral earrings, reportedly by Van Cleef & Arpels.

Maxima, 50, was on hand to open the first Children’s Biennale in the Netherlands. “The first Children‘s Biennale in the Netherlands is an interactive exhibition with work by artists from the Netherlands and abroad,” according to the Dutch Royal House. “Thirty children’s ambassadors from the province of Groningen contributed to the creation of the artworks and the layout of the exhibition.”

©Getty Images



The Dutch royal opened the first Children’s Biennale in the Netherlands at the Groninger Museum

Maxima toured the exhibit on June 1 and spoke with artists as well as the children’s ambassadors. The Dutch Queen was seen sporting a purple face mask inside of the art museum.

The Children’s Biennale in the Netherlands will be open from June 2, 2020 until January 9, 2022.