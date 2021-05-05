Prince Philip’s cause of death revealed nearly one month after passing

Prince Philip’s cause of death has been revealed nearly one month after the passing of Queen Elizabeth’s beloved husband. According to The Telegraph, the Duke of Edinburgh died of “old age.” The late royal was 99 at the time of his death. Per The Telegraph, Prince Philip’s death certificate reveals that his death was certified by Sir Huw Thomas, who is the head of the royal medical household.

“He declared the cause simply as ‘old age’, an accepted description if the patient is over 80 and if the doctor has personally cared for them for a long period, observing a gradual decline,” The Telegraph reported. “It suggests there was no other identifiable disease or injury that contributed to the death, including the heart condition that forced him to undergo a surgical procedure just weeks before he died.”

The Duke’s death certificate reportedly lists his full name as: “His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh formerly known as Prince Philippos of Greece and Denmark formerly known as Philip Mountbatten.”

Prince Philip passed away on April 9 at Windsor Castle. Buckingham Palace announced his death with a statement that read: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.”

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Further announcements will be made in due course. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss,” the statement continued.

The Duke of Edinburgh was laid to rest on April 17. Thirty mourners, including Prince Harry and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, attended Prince Philip’s funeral service at St. George’s Chapel.

On her 95th birthday, which came days after her husband’s funeral, Queen Elizabeth released a statement thanking the public for their support. “I have, on the occasion of my 95th birthday today, received many messages of good wishes, which I very much appreciate,” Her Majesty said. “While as a family we are in a period of great sadness, it has been a comfort to us all to see and to hear the tributes paid to my husband, from those within the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and around the world.”

The Queen added, “My family and I would like to thank you for all the support and kindness shown to us in recent days. We have been deeply touched, and continue to be reminded that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout his life.”