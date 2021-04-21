Queen Elizabeth’s grandson-in-law opens up about ‘eerie moments’ for the family at Prince Philip’s funeral

Mike Tindall thinks his late grandfather-in-law Prince Philip would have approved of his funeral service. Zara Tindall’s husband spoke about the Duke of Edinburgh’s recent funeral on his podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby. “It’s been a difficult ten days,” Mike shared. “If I look back on the day, I think, as sort of eerie as it was with no crowds and the social distancing and the way everything was, I think it was the perfect day—how he would have liked it, if that makes any sense whatsoever. No fuss. Get on with it.”

Mike Tindall attended the funeral on April 17 with his wife Zara

The former rugby player, who was one of the 30 guests at the service, also praised his grandmother-in-law the Queen. “My love [for] the Queen was even better,” Mike said. “She was sat there completely on her own, sort of separated herself in terms of, this is what the world is right now and I’m gonna lead by example. And she’s amazing. Literally amazing.”

Mike noted that there were “eerie moments” for the royal family during the funeral on Saturday, April 17. “There were eerie moments for the family,” he recalled. “It could have been his hat on his carriage that he rides, his gloves, or it could be the hat on his coffin and the sword, the bugalist, the piper. There were a lot of things that brought home memories.”

Prince Philip’s hat and gloves were seen on his carriage during the funeral

The dad of three added, “It was a sad day, but I think it was very well-run. He was very well looked after and hopefully he’s looking down and he was happy with the day.”

The day before the Duke of Edinburgh’s ceremonial royal funeral, Mike paid tribute to the monarch’s husband with a never-see-photo of his eldest daughter Mia Tindall with her great-grandfather. The image, taken by the Duchess of Cambridge, featured Prince Philip enjoying a meal outdoors with his young great-granddaughter.

“It’s been a very sad week but it has given us time to reflect on great memories and stories both personal and shared,” Mike captioned the snapshot. “A devoted family man who we will forever miss but always love.”