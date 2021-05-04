Prince William reveals how Princess Charlotte celebrated her 6th birthday©Kensington Palace/Will Warr
ROYAL NEWS

Prince William reveals how Princess Charlotte celebrated her 6th birthday

Prince George’s little sister turned six on May 2

By HOLA! USA

Princess Charlotte had a “lovely” sixth birthday. Prince William spoke about his daughter’s recent celebration while visiting Babcock’s Vehicle Engineering business in Walsall, West Midlands on Tuesday, May 4. Jenna Jackson, the company’s lead HR business partner, asked the Duke of Cambridge if Charlotte enjoyed her birthday. According to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!, the royal dad of three said, “She had a lovely day, thank you.”

RELATED:

Prince William and Kate’s kids have ‘very close’ bond with cousins

Princess Charlotte turned six on May 2©The Duchess of Cambridge
Princess Charlotte turned six on May 2

William added, “Last year it was her birthday in lockdown, but this year we were able to have one other family over. They grow up very fast. It was great fun.”

Charlotte turned six on Sunday, May 2. To mark her birthday, a new photo of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s daughter was released. The picture was taken by mom Kate over the weekend in Norfolk, where the Cambridges’ country home Anmer Hall is located. Charlotte was photographed outdoors wearing a floral button-front dress from Rachel Riley.

Prince William revealed that his daughter had a lovely birthday©Getty Images
Prince William revealed that his daughter had a lovely birthday

The image was not shared on William and Kate’s social media accounts because the Duke, who is president of the Football Association, joined the football community in a social media boycott “in response to the sustained abuse received online by players and many others in the football community.” However, the British royal family’s official accounts posted the portrait writing: “Wishing Princess Charlotte a very happy sixth birthday today. 🎈.”

Related Video:

Denmark's Queen Margrethe II Announces the End of Her Long Reign

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more