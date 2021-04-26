Kate Middleton and Prince William are hiring—how to apply for the ‘exciting opportunity’

Get your resume ready! Prince William and Kate Middleton are looking to hire a senior communications officer. The permanent position, based at Kensington Palace, is described as an “exciting opportunity” to join the Household of TRH The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s communications team.

“This role will be part of a multi-disciplinary team working together to communicate the work of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge,” the job description reads. “The successful candidate will lead on communications plans for Their Royal Highnesses‘ engagements and support on the delivery and communication of projects. The role will also involve responding to media enquiries on matters related to The Duke and Duchess and their family.”

The Household of TRH The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge is looking to hire a senior communications officer

Of course plenty of responsibilities come with the job, including “creating and delivering creative, integrated communications activity that connects the work of The Duke and Duchess with an external audience,” “responding to media enquiries on matters relating to The Duke and Duchess and their family,” “leading on multi-discipline communications plans for and the delivery of engagements, overseas tours and special projects,” and “working closely with The Royal Foundation, Patronages and other third party organisations.”

The senior communications officer will be required to work 37.5 hours per week and must have “strong written communication skills across a variety of mediums.” It’s essential that the candidate have the “ability to think creatively, coming up with new and innovative ways to communicate activity.”

The role is described as an ‘exciting opportunity’ to join the Household of TRH The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s communications team

Whoever is hired should have a “good awareness of the media landscape and experience of news handling,” in addition to “good project management skills, attention to detail,” strong organizational skills, excellent interpersonal skills, and the “ability to handle sensitive information with tact and discretion at all times.”

Individuals interested in applying must be able to provide evidence of their eligibility to work in the United Kingdom. “Regretfully, we are unable to support individuals with their application for a visa or work permit,” the website states. If you meet the criteria, you can apply for the role until May 3 here. Good luck!