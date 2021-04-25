Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo enjoy date night at club in London

Princess Beatrice of York and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi had a romantic date night. The 32-year-old royal and 38-year-old property developer were spotted looking very much in love while out at George in Mayfair, an exclusive members only club, in London on April 23. According to the Mail Online Beatrice looked sophisticated in all black, smiling and sipping on wine as she chatted with her love. Photos show that the couple dined in a scenic setting on the Birley club’s terrace. It also seems as though they could’ve been marking a special occasion.

©GettyImages



Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi had a lovely date night out in London

Onlookers noted that Edoardo was holding a wrapped present as they exited George, though it’s unknown who the gift was for. Their night out marked the end of the official mourning period for Beatrice’s grandfather Prince Philip, who passed away on April 9 at the age of 99. She and Edoardo were last publicly seen at another George location: St George’s Chapel for Philip’s intimate service.

Beatrice and Edoardo, who got engaged in September of 2019, wed during a private ceremony on Friday, July 17, 2020. The pair said ‘I do’ at All Saint’s Chapel in Windsor Great Park before Beatrice’s iconic grandmother Queen Elizabeth, The Duke of Edinburgh and a collection of close family members. They were originally slated to have a bigger affair on May 29, but had to cancel due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pair’s lovely ceremony kept in line with all government safety regulations, making it a much more intimate occasion than royal weddings generally are. Their nuptials also bound Beatrice as a stepmother to Edoardo’s four-year-old son Christopher, whom they affectionately call Wolfie. They will mark their one year anniversary this summer.