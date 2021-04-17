Queen sits alone at her husband Prince Philip’s funeral

This is Queen Elizabeth II first public appearance today after the death of her husband, Prince Philip, at age 99 on April 9. The queen leads by an example even in grief, sitting apart from family members in an incredible simple but powerful service.

With COVID-19 precautions and social distancing guidelines in place, The Queen had to sit alone in the chapel during the ceremony. Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, told TODAY, “She’s the queen, she will behave with the extraordinary dignity and extraordinary courage that she always does.”

