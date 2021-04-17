William and Harry reunite in public at Prince Philip’s funeral [Pics]

Prince Harry and Prince William were reunited for the first time in over a year at their grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral. The Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex weren’t walking side by side. Peter Phillips, their first cousin walked between the brothers.

Phillips is Princess Anne’s son - the oldest grandson of the queen and 16th in line to the throne.

This reunion created great expectations since this was the first time William and Harry had been seen together since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey.

William and Harry released statements remembering their grandfather.

“My grandfather’s century of life was defined by service — to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family,” William said. ”I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life — both through good times and the hardest days.”[ The Duke of Cambridge]

“He will be remembered as the longest reigning consort to the Monarch, a decorated serviceman, a Prince and a Duke,” Harry said. ”But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ‘til the end.” [The Duke of Sussex]

