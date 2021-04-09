Prince Philip died on Prince Charles’ wedding anniversary to Camilla in shocking coincidence

In a shocking coincidence, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburg passed away on the same day as his son, Prince Charles’ wedding anniversary. His eldest son married Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall in a civil ceremony on April 9, 2005, at Windsor Castle. As noted by PEOPLE, since they were both divorced, they had a civil marriage ceremony followed by a blessing at the Castle instead of a traditional church service. According to the outlet, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip did not attend the civil ceremony but were present at the Service of Prayer and Dedication at St. George’s Chapel. The official Instagram account “Clarence House” which posts about the life, work, and activities of The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, usually shares a post for the couples anniversary but understandably, they shared the black and white photo of Phillip with the official statement from the family.

Before Camilla, Charles was of course married to the late Princess Diana before their separation in 1992. The coincidence of Philip’s death and their wedding anniversary has left many on Twitter wondering if there was some kind of divine intervention at play.

Prince Charles and Camilla have been married for 16 years. Last year in 2020 the Clarence House Instagram account posted a slideshow of photos and videos of the happy couple throughout the years.



And in 2019 they shared a black and white photo of the couple smiling happily at each other.

As we reported, Prince Philip passed away the morning peacefully in Windsor castle. “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement, which was also displayed outside of the palace on Friday. “The Royal Family joins with people around the world in mourning his loss. Further announcements will be made in due course.”