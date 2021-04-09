Prince William and Kate Middleton are mourning the death of Prince Philip. Following news of the Duke of Edinburgh’s passing, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s profile photos on their official social media accounts changed to a black and white image of their joint monogram.

The royal couple also shared Buckingham Palace’s statement on Prince Philip’s death and reposted the palace’s Instagram post on their Instagram Story.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” the palace’s statement reads. “His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss. Further announcements will be made in due course.”

Queen Elizabeth’s husband, who retired from royal duties in 2017, died Friday, April 9. He was 99.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are mourning Prince Philip‘s death

Like Prince William and Kate Middleton, the British royal family’s official Twitter and Instagram accounts swapped their profile pictures to a black and white image of the Queen’s Coat of Arms to mark their mourning. Meanwhile, Clarence House’s profiles now feature a black and white photo of the Prince of Wales’s feathers.