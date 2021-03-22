Meghan Markle and Prince Harry hire Oscar nominee

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have tapped an Academy Award nominee for their production and audio company. Promising Young Woman producer Ben Browning has been hired as head of content for Archewell Audio and Archewell Productions. Ben will be working with “Spotify and Netflix to deliver meaningful programming that uplifts and entertains,” according to E! News.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have founded a next-generation production company with best-in-class distribution partners in Netflix and Spotify, a clear agenda to inform and entertain, and an unparalleled global reach,” Ben said in a statement (via Harper’s Bazaar).

He added, “From the moment they shared their vision for Archewell as a global production company that will spotlight diverse voices and share uplifting stories, I knew I wanted to help with this unique opportunity. It’s a thrilling company to be starting.”

In addition to this year’s Best Picture contender Promising Young Woman, Ben has also worked on Late Night and The Big Sick.

Meghan and Harry signed deals with Netflix and Spotify in 2020

The Duke and Duchess, who reside in Montecito, signed deals with Netflix and Spotify last year after stepping back as senior members of the royal family. Meghan and Harry created Archewell Productions to “produce programming that informs, elevates, and inspires,” while Archewell Audio “will produce programming that uplifts and entertains audiences around the world.”

The royal couple’s Archewell organization, which includes Archewell Foundation, Archewell Audio and Archewell Productions, aims to “drive systemic cultural change across all communities, one act of compassion at a time.”

Meghan and Harry announced the name of their organization last April. “Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of ‘Arche’ – the Greek word meaning ’source of action.’ We connected to this concept for the charitable organisation we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name,” the Duke and Duchess said. “To do something of meaning, to do something that matters. Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right.”