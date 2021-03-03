The Duchess of Cornwall says father-in-law Prince Philip is ‘slightly improving’

Prince Philip is “slightly improving,” according to his daughter-in-law, the Duchess of Cornwall. While visiting a vaccination center in Croydon on Wednesday, Camilla shared an update on the Duke of Edinburgh, revealing that he “hurts at moments,” per HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!. “We heard today that he’s slightly improving. So, that’s very good news. We’ll keep our fingers crossed,” Prince Charles’ wife said (via ITV).

Queen Elizabeth’s husband, 99, was transferred from King Edward VII’s Hospital to St Bartholomew’s Hospital on Monday. In a statement, Buckingham Palace said, “Doctors will continue to treat him for an infection, as well as undertake testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition,” adding, “The Duke remains comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week.”

Prince Philip was admitted to King Edward VII’s Hospital in London on Feb. 16 as a “precautionary measure” on the advice of his doctor “after feeling unwell.” The palace revealed last week that Prince William’s grandfather was “receiving medical attention for an infection” and was “responding to treatment.”

©Getty Images



Camilla revealed that her father-in-law is slightly improving

On Feb. 23, the Duke’s youngest son, Prince Edward, told Sky News that his father was doing “a lot better.” “I did speak to him the other day, so he’s a lot better thank you very much indeed, and he’s looking forward to getting out, which is the most positive thing,” Edward said. “So we keep our fingers crossed.”