Prince Philip, 99, transferred to a different hospital

Queen Elizabeth’s husband Prince Philip was transferred to another hospital on Monday. In a statement, Buckingham Palace said, “The Duke of Edinburgh was today transferred from King Edward VII’s Hospital to St Bartholomew’s Hospital where doctors will continue to treat him for an infection, as well as undertake testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition.”

“The Duke remains comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week,” the palace added.

According to the NHS website, St Bartholomew’s Hospital “is a centre of excellence for cardiac” care and the Barts Heart Centre “ is Europe’s largest specialised cardiovascular centre.”

Prince Charles’ 99-year-old father was admitted to King Edward VII’s Hospital in London on Feb. 16 as a “precautionary measure” on the advice of his doctor “after feeling unwell.” Last week, the palace revealed that Philip was “receiving medical attention for an infection” and was “responding to treatment.”

Prior to the palace’s update on Feb. 23, Philip’s youngest son Prince Edward told Sky News that his father was feeling “a lot better.” Edward said, “He’s looking forward to getting out, which is the most positive thing. So we keep our fingers crossed.”