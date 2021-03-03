Meghan Markle responds to bullying allegations

Meghan Markle has responded to The Times’ report that she allegedly bullied staff during her time at Kensington Palace. A spokesperson for the Duchess of Sussex told HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!, “The duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma.”

The spokesperson added, “She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good.”

The Times reported that Meghan, who is currently expecting her second child, “faced a bullying complaint made by one of her closest advisers” and that the “complaint claimed that she drove two personal assistants out of the household and was undermining the confidence of a third staff member.”

The complaint was reportedly made in October of 2018 by ﻿Meghan and Prince Harry’s communications secretary at that time, Jason Knauf, “seemingly in an effort to get Buckingham Palace to protect staff who he claimed were coming under pressure from the duchess. Prince Harry pleaded with Knauf not to pursue it, according to a source.”

The Times’ story was published just days before Meghan and Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey. In a promo for Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special, which airs on Sunday, March 7, the media mogul told the couple—who are no longer working members of the royal family—“You’ve said some pretty shocking things here.”

During the interview, Harry admitted to Oprah, “I’m just really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you with my wife by my side. Because, I can’t begin to imagine what it must have been like for her [Princess Diana] going through this process by herself all those years ago because it has been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we have each other.”