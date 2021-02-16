Buckingham Palace reacts to Meghan and Harry’s interview with Oprah©WireImage
Buckingham Palace reacts to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah

Oprah’s friend Gayle King revealed that nothing is off limits in the interview

By HOLA! USA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be sitting down with Oprah Winfrey for a wide-ranging interview airing nearly one year after the couple officially stepped back as senior members of the royal family. Following news of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s 90-minute primetime special, Buckingham Palace released a statement.

“The Duke and Duchess are no longer working members of the Royal Family and therefore any decisions they take with regard to media commitments are matters for them,” the palace said (via the Daily Express). “As non-working members of the Royal Family they are under no obligation to inform the Royal Household of such plans.”

CBS announced on Feb. 15 that Meghan and Harry will sit down with Oprah for an “intimate conversation.” According to a press release, the media mogul, who was a guest at the couple’s royal wedding in 2018, will speak with the Duchess “in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure.”

Harry is also set to participate in the special and the California-based royals will chat with the Emmy winner “about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family.”

On Tuesday during CBS This Morning, Oprah’s friend Gayle King revealed that nothing is off limits in the upcoming interview. “I know Oprah’s been working on the questions all weekend long,” Gayle shared. “I’m told that nothing is off limits. Nothing is off limits. She can ask anything she wants.”

Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special airs Sunday, March 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS

