Kate Middleton has an important message for parents in her first selfie video

Kate Middleton recorded her first selfie video with an important reminder for parents ahead of Children’s Mental Health Week. “This year’s Children’s Mental Health Week is all about expressing yourself—about finding creative ways in which to share your thoughts, ideas and feelings,” the Duchess of Cambridge said in her video message, which was released on Sunday (Jan. 31). “So whether that’s through photography, through art, through drama, through music or poetry, it’s finding those things that makes you feel good about yourself.”

The royal mom of three stressed the importance of parental mental health. “And while this is Children’s Mental Health Week there has never been a more important time to talk about parental wellbeing and mental health too. Last year you told me just how important this was that many of us find it hard to prioritize,” she said. “This is a hugely challenging time for us all so please look after yourself too. Find those ways in which to share your thoughts and your feelings or find someone to talk to because we really do need to be the very best versions of ourselves for the children in our care.”

Children’s Mental Health Week was launched by Kate’s patronage Place2Be in 2015. This year’s theme, “Express Yourself,” focuses on the creative ways adults and children can “share feelings, thoughts or ideas through art, music, writing, poetry, dance, drama, photography and film, or doing activities that make them feel good.”

©Matt Porteous



According to People magazine, the Duchess’ video was recorded at the Cambridges’ country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, where Prince William, Kate and their kids have been reportedly staying amid England’s third national lockdown. Kate was dressed down for the recording wearing her Barbour jacket and a matching navy beanie.

Last week, Princess Charlotte’s mom described parenting during the pandemic as “exhausting.” She explained, “As parents you’ve got those sort of the day-to-day elements of being a parent, but I suppose during lockdown we’ve had to take on additional roles that perhaps others around us in our communities, or in our lives would have perhaps supported us and helped us with.

“I’ve become a hairdresser this lockdown, much to my children’s horror, seeing mum cutting hair,” Kate added. “We’ve had to become a teacher, you know and I think, I personally feel pulled in so many different directions.”