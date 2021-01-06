Queen Letizia steps out for first engagement of 2021

Queen Letizia stepped out for her first public engagement of the New Year on Wednesday. The Spanish royal and her husband King Felipe presided over the Pascua Militar (Military Easter) at the Royal Palace of Madrid. The palace noted that the ceremony is deeply rooted in Spanish military life and dates back to the reign of Carlos III, when on January 6, 1782, the Menorcan town of Mahón was recovered. Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia’s mom looked sophisticated in a monochrome ensemble for her appearance. Letizia teamed her Maksu white blouse that featured black buttons with a long black skirt and Magrit heels. The Queen, who styled her brunette tresses down, completed her look with a white face mask. The mom of two kept warm outside wearing a Carolina Herrera cape.

Queen Letizia and King Felipe attended the Pascua Military on Jan. 6

After the awarding of decorations in the palace’s Throne Room, Felipe spoke about the extraordinary job being done to fight the pandemic and its effects where it is needed, supporting and encouraging citizens and alleviating the suffering and loneliness of many people and families.

According to HOLA!, the Spanish King also remembered COVID-19 victims and those who have lost a loved one. He said, “On this important day, we join with all Spaniards to remember and honor with deep respect the victims left by COVID-19, to support their families and those who suffer from the disease.”

The outing marked Letizia’s first public engagement of 2021

Last month, Felipe released a Christmas message reflecting on the ongoing pandemic. “2020 has been a very tough and difficult year. The virus has entered our lives bringing suffering, sadness or fear; it has altered the way we live and work, and has seriously affected our economy, even paralyzing or destroying many businesses,” he said via Casa de S.M. el Rey (translated to English).

Felipe thanked healthcare workers and stressed that “individual responsibility” is essential to combat the coronavirus. “It will not be difficult for the year 2021 to improve to this 2020. We are going to regain normality as much as possible in the workplace, in the classrooms, in the squares and in the neighborhoods; in shops, in markets, in bars; in cinemas, in theaters ...; in everyday life that shapes the character of a society like ours,” he said. “It’s what we all want. And in the assurance that this will be the case, the Queen, the Princess of Asturias, the Infanta Sofía and I sincerely thank you for all the expressions of affection and support that you have transmitted to us this year, and we wish you a Merry Christmas and all the best for a particularly hopeful 2021.”