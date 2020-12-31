Queen Elizabeth shares hopeful New Year’s Eve message: ‘We will meet again’

Queen Elizabeth is closing out 2020 with a quote from a powerful speech she gave earlier this year. On Thursday, New Year’s Eve, the monarch’s official Instagram account shared a collage of photos that were taken this year. “‘We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again’ - Her Majesty The Queen,” the post’s caption reads.

Prince William’s grandmother, 94, delivered the moving message of hope back in April during a special broadcast to the UK and Commonwealth. In addition to Her Majesty’s quote, the palace added, “Wishing you all a Happy and Healthy New Year.”

The collage included the photo that was released to mark the Queen and Prince Philip’s 73rd wedding anniversary in November. The royal couple was pictured reading a card made by their great grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Another image showed the iconic Round Tower at Windsor Castle, which turned blue twice this year to thank NHS staff for their vital work during the COVID-19 pandemic. A third photo was of the Queen and a quote from her April address displayed at London’s Piccadilly Circus in April. A fourth picture showed Her Majesty knighting Captain Sir Tom Moore at Windsor Castle in July.

Royal fans were quick to react to the NYE post, praising the monarch for her inspiring words. One commented, “And you too, Happy New Year. I look forward greatly to hopefully seeing you on the Buckingham palace balcony come June - it will mean the worst of this pandemic is over. Your words Ma’am truly made a difference. Thank you 🙏.” Meanwhile, another wrote, “As always..wise and thoughtful words from Her Majesty The Queen.”