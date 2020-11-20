Up-close look at George, Charlotte and Louis’ homemade card for the Queen and Prince Philip

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s children got creative for their great-grandparents Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s wedding anniversary. Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis made a colorful homemade card for their Gan-Gan and the Duke of Edinburgh in honor of their 73rd anniversary on Friday, Nov. 20. The card was first revealed in a photo shared by the Royal Family social media accounts on Thursday. The image, which was taken earlier this week, showed the 94-year-old monarch and Philip, 99, happily looking at their great-grandchildren’s card in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle, where they are spending the second lockdown together.

©Kensington Palace



Kate Middleton and Prince William’s children made an anniversary card for Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip

“This new image has been released to mark the 73rd wedding anniversary of The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh tomorrow,” the picture was captioned. “In the photograph Her Majesty and His Royal Highness are seen looking at an anniversary card made by Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, alongside other cards and letters sent by well-wishers.”

Kensington Palace shared a closer look at the Cambridge children’s card on Friday. The sweet artwork features brightly-colored circles and the number 73. Alongside the post, a message read: “Wishing a very happy wedding anniversary to Her Majesty The Queen and His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh!”

It’s clear that George, seven, Charlotte, five, and Louis, two, have a flair for arts and crafts. Back in April, Prince Louis got messy with paint making a rainbow handprint. Meanwhile, George showed off his card-making skills with a card for his mom on Mother’s Day earlier this year. The Cambridge kids have also enjoyed visits to a pottery-painting store in Norfolk with their mom.

In February, the Duchess of Cambridge opened up on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast about doing arts and crafts with her grandmother when she was young. Kate shared, “I had an amazing Granny who devoted a lot of time to us—playing with us, doing arts and crafts, and going to the greenhouse to do gardening, and cooking with us—and I try and incorporate a lot of the experiences that she gave us at the time into the experiences that I give my children now.”