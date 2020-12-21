Crown Princess Mary’s son makes first appearance since testing positive for COVID-19

Prince Christian of Denmark made his first appearance since testing positive for COVID-19 in a Christmas greeting with his family. The 15-year-old royal, who is second in line to the Danish throne, joined his mom Crown Princess Mary, dad Crown Prince Frederik, brother Prince Vincent and sisters Princesses Isabella and Josephine in a video released by the Danish Royal House on Sunday, Dec. 20. “It is the fourth Sunday in Advent, and from the home in Frederik VIII’s Palace at Amalienborg, the Crown Prince’s family sends a Christmas greeting,” the Danish Royal House said. “Their Royal Highnesses The Crown Prince, Crown Princess, Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine send a greeting on the occasion of Christmas.”

©Kongehuset



The Danish royal family recorded a video greeting

In the greeting, Crown Prince Frederik acknowledged that “it will be a different Christmas this year.” “Many of us cannot celebrate Christmas Eve with those we tend to be with,” the dad of four said. “No matter how we celebrate it, I hope you will find joy in the days to come, take care of each other and remember that we are soon moving towards brighter times. My family and I would like to send the warmest Christmas greetings to everyone together”

The video marked Prince Christian’s first appearance since being diagnosed with coronavirus earlier this month. On Dec. 7, it was announced that the future King of Denmark had tested positive for COVID-19 following an outbreak at his school and was isolating apart from his family. The Crown Prince Couple and their three youngest children subsequently tested negative. Christian was staying in solitary confinement until Dec. 14, in accordance with the guidelines.

While Crown Prince Frederik and his family will be celebrating Christmas Eve at Frederik VIII’s Palace in Amalienborg, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark will spend the holiday at Marselisborg Palace with her younger son Prince Joachim and his wife Princess Marie, as well as Prince Henrik, Princess Athena, Prince Nikolai and Prince Felix.