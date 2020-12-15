Princess Claire and Prince Felix share family holiday photo: ‘Hope for a happy new year’

Merry (early) Christmas from Prince Felix and Princess Claire of Luxembourg! The royal couple extended a holiday greeting with a new family photo featuring their children Princess Amalia and Prince Liam on Tuesday. The sweet image was shared by Château les Crostes, the French vineyard that is managed by Felix and Claire. Amalia, six, was pictured standing behind her mother, who went barefoot for the photo, while four-year-old Liam struck a cheeky pose next to his father.

In a message addressed to “wine lovers,” Felix and Claire said (translated to English): “During this Christmas period we are all in a situation which favors solidarity and sharing, even though many of us cannot find our relatives and friends. In Europe, we have lived through many crises, in particular the two world wars. As a result, we had the opportunity to live in peace for 75 years which makes us understand how important our freedom is. Solidarity will always take precedence over individualism and now is the time to take it into account again.”

“Let us take this opportunity to realize how privileged we have been during all these years and thank Europe and their initiators such as Schuman for the implementation of resources with a view to a better world. This is what we need to do for our children, give them a vision full of possibilities. So, let’s take precedence over supporting the most insecure by focusing on the person,” the Prince and Princess continued. “We wish you all a Merry Christmas and we hope for a happy new year 2021. Stay healthy.”

©Courtesy of Young Empire



Prince Felix and Princess Claire are parents to daughter Amalia and son Liam

Felix is the second son of Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa. The Prince and Claire, who wed in 2013, welcomed their daughter Amalia in 2014 and their son Liam in 2016.

Felix and Claire are the latest royals to officially release their 2020 holiday photo. Last week, Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain unveiled their Christmas card starring their daughters Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia. Meanwhile, Queen Rania of Jordan shared a new family portrait to mark the end of 2020.