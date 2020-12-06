Kate Middleton and Prince William are traveling on their own Polar Express this Christmas

All aboard! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have their own personal Polar Express this Christmas season. The dazzling duo are set to embark on a whirlwind tour of Great Britain using Queen Elizabeth’s royal train this week, with the intention of spreading Christmas cheer. It will be their first time on the monarch’s train, a safe method of traveling during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

William and Kate will “pay tribute to the inspiring work of individuals and organizations that have gone above and beyond to support communities during this incredibly challenging year for the nation,” according to Kensington Palace.

The lovebirds, both 38, will start rolling down their 1,250 mile route on Sunday, December 6 and end the magical jaunt on the 8th. They have a brimming itinerary, including stops in Scotland, England and Wales. These visits will be filled with live music and performances, in addition to various other safe festivities. All engagements will aim to “celebrate community spirit and demonstrate the impact of the public’s generosity this year.”

Over the three days, William and Kate will meet frontline workers, volunteers, care home staff, teachers, schoolchildren and more to hear about their experiences during 2020. They will “pass on the nation’s sincere thanks and gratitude for all of their efforts to keep people safe and keep the country going.”

A spokesperson for Kensington Palace said: “The Duke and Duchess are very much looking forward to shining a spotlight on the incredible work that has been done across the country throughout this difficult year and to sharing their gratitude on behalf of the nation for all those supporting their local communities ahead of the Christmas holidays.”

The Palace announced the news with artwork by ten-year-old Joe Whale. “This piece of artwork is an interpretation of the #RoyalTrainTour🚂 from young British artist Joe Whale (@TheDoodleBoy.co.uk) who designed the artwork to bring the upcoming tour to life. Thank you Joe!”

This will be the first time William and Kate have used the royal train to carry out their duties, following a tradition started by Queen Victoria, who became the first monarch to travel by train in June 1842. Queen Elizabeth has made regular use of the current royal train, which was fashioned in 1977 for her Silver Jubilee. You may recall her inviting the newly-married Duchess of Sussex to travel to Cheshire with her on it in 2018.