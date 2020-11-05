Kate Middleton returns to royal duties following family getaway

Kate Middleton returned to her royal duties this week following her family’s recent staycation. On Wednesday, the Duchess of Cambridge held an Early Years meeting, according to the Court Circular, which is the official record of past royal engagements. In recent years, the royal mom of three has focused much of her work on the early years. “What happens in our early years is vital to our being able to engage positively in school, and in work and society, and ultimately, to how we bring up our own children,” Kate said in 2019.

©Getty Images



The Cambridges enjoyed a staycation during George and Charlotte’s half-term break

Earlier this year, prior to the pandemic, the Duchess launched her “5 Big Questions” survey. The childhood survey brought together the thoughts of individuals, organizations and businesses in order to build the “healthiest generation in history by giving every child the best start in life.”

The Duchess’ meeting on Wednesday followed her family’s recent getaway. During Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s half-term break in October, the Cambridges reportedly rented a four-bedroom cottage on the Isles of Scilly. “We hardly noticed at first as they seemed a normal family on holiday intent on keeping themselves to themselves,” one individual told The Sun. “The place where they were staying was quite modest and certainly not hugely luxurious.”

©Getty Images



Kate Middleton’s oldest children returned to school prior to England’s second lockdown

Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who are both students at Thomas’s Battersea, returned to school this week ahead of England entering its second national lockdown on Nov. 5. Schools won’t be closing during the lockdown period. Per the UK Government, “Senior clinicians still advise that school is the best place for children to be, and so they should continue to go to school. Schools have implemented a range of protective measures to make them safe.”

Kate and Prince William’s oldest children were homeschooled earlier this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The Duke of Cambridge appeared happy to be relieved of homeschooling duties after his kids returned to school in September. “I think every parent is breathing a sigh of relief that school has started again,” William said. “Five months – it’s been wonderful, but it’s been a long five months.”