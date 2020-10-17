Meghan Markle honors Princess Diana in rare new photo with Prince Harry at home

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry released their first portrait since stepping down from royal duties and there’s a lot to unpack. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex looked lovely in the semi-candid snap that was shared with the world on Friday, October 17. The stunning black-and-white picture was taken by local photographer Matt Sayles ahead of the royal’s special episode of Time100 Talks.

In addition to their overall giddy vibe, we were delighted to find a hidden tribute to the late Princess Diana in the photo.

©Matt Sayles





The 39-year-old Duchess and her 36-year-old Prince were all smiles in the photo. It was their first official photoshoot since stepping down from royal duties last March. There’s a stark contrast between this picture and their poised royal portraits across the pond. The latest oozes with a more laid back California vibe, with both smiling wide and Meghan not even looking at the camera.

Archie’s parents donned respective tailored suit ensembles for the shoot. Meghan’s was a pointed shoulder design by Alexander McQueen - a Kate Middleton favorite. Her shiny chocolate tresses flowed well past her shoulders and over the blazer. Of course, the mom-of-one plussed up the look with accessories.

Royal aficionados immediately zoomed in on Meghan’s statement watch. It appeared to be an heirloom that belonged to the Princess of Wales. It’s known that the former Suits star owns some pieces from Princess Diana’s glittering collection. In fact, on her and Harry’s wedding day, she slipped into a dazzling emerald-cut aquamarine ring that once graced Lady Di’s fingers.

Meghan has previously opened up to our sister magazine HELLO! about her love of the Tank watch. She apparently splurged on her own two-tone version back in 2015 when Suits was commissioned for a third season. “I‘ve always coveted the Cartier French Tank watch,” she said.

“When I found out Suits had been picked up for our third season - which, at the time, felt like such a milestone - I totally splurged and bought the two-tone version,” she continued. “I had it engraved on the back, ‘To M.M. From M.M.’ and I plan to give it to my daughter one day. That’s what makes pieces special, the connection you have to them.”

In addition to the watch, Meghan donned her Cartier ‘Love’ Bracelet, which is worth about $6,497. It’s thought to be a pre-engagement gift from Harry.