Queen Letizia switches up her go-to face mask for a special reason

Queen Letizia made a quick change to her look on Thursday. The Spanish royal stepped out for a working meeting at the Spanish Red Cross headquarters in Madrid wearing her go-to surgical mask. While King Felipe’s wife arrived to the meeting donning her disposable covering, she swapped it for a red “Cruz Roja” (Red Cross) mask once inside. When it comes to her public appearances, the mom of two often opts for single-use blue masks, though she did wear a black one to a ceremony held in honor of COVID-19 victims over the summer.

©Casa de S.M. el Rey



Queen Letizia changed her mask for her meeting on Oct. 1

Letizia chaired the meeting on Thursday to learn about the challenges and response of the Red Cross RESPONDE Plan against COVID-19. According to the Spanish Red Cross, more than 2 million people have received support during the first six months of the Red Cross RESPONDE Plan. The humanitarian operation launched in March to care for people affected by the pandemic.

©WireImage



Queen Letizia attended a meeting at the Spanish Red Cross in Madrid

Letizia looked business chic for the meeting recycling her BOSS “Keili” collarless tweed jacket. The 48-year-old royal has worn the sophisticated number on several occasions. Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia’s mother teamed the sleek piece on Oct. 1 with a black top, matching trousers and BOSS flats. The Queen completed her professional ensemble with a simple ponytail and her trusty mask.

Unlike Letizia, who usually wears surgical masks, Kate Middleton, Princess Alexandra of Hanover and Princess Charlene of Monaco have all made fashion statements with facial coverings amid the pandemic. On Tuesday, Princess Caroline’s daughter Alexandra attended Dior’s Paris Fashion Week show sporting a RE/DONE mask that featured a friendly reminder, which read: “If You’re Reading This You’re Too Close.”