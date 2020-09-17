Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to make special TV appearance

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are heading to the small screen. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be making a TV appearance on ABC’s TIME100 special. E! News shared a promo clip for the upcoming special on Wednesday announcing appearances from Meghan and Harry as well as Trevor Noah, Sandra Oh, Kumail Nanjiani and John Legend, in addition to performances by Halsey and Jennifer Hudson. The world’s “most influential people” are set to be profiled in the first-ever primetime TIME100 special, which airs Sept. 22. According to a press release, “viewers will get an entertainment-filled inside look at the leaders, creators and everyday heroes comprising the 2020 list ahead of its TIME print debut.”

©Getty Images



“In a year in which we are unfortunately unable to convene the TIME100 community together in person, we are excited to celebrate the extraordinary achievements of the members of this year’s list with a brand-new experience on ABC that will allow more people to participate than ever before,” Ian Orefice, president of TIME Studios, previously said in a statement.

Dan Macsai, TIME executive editor and editorial director of the TIME100, added, “The 2020 TIME100 list will recognize the extraordinariness of this year, and we look forward to bringing together new honorees and TIME100 alumni for essential conversations on harnessing the power of influence to forge genuine progress.”

Last year’s honorees included Naomi Osaka, BTS, GretaThunberg, MichelleObama, WilliamBarr and BobIger. News of Meghan and Harry’s participation in the special follows their recent Netflix deal. Archie Harrison’s parents, who stepped back as senior members of the royal family earlier this year, signed a multi-year deal with the streaming giant. ﻿The California-based royal couple told the New York Times that their “focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us.”