Kate Middleton shares sneak peek at her heartfelt pandemic art project

Kate Middleton gave the world a glimpse at her pandemic passion project. The Duchess of Cambridge shared a sweet video on Sunday, August 30, updating followers on the state of Hold Still, a collective time capsule of lockdown. “There were 31,598 portraits submitted to #HoldStill2020 as you shared your stories and experiences of lockdown,” an official palace statement read. “Ahead of showcasing the final 100 images in a digital exhibition from Monday 14th September, The Duchess of Cambridge has selected some images as a sneak peek of those that have made the final selection.”

Kate Middleton and judges have narrowed down the Hold Still submissions

“I wanted to say a huge thank you to everyone who has entered and taken part,” Kate said. “And a big thank you to my fellow judges. I hugely appreciate the time and dedication that they have shown towards the project.” Her fellow judges were: Director of the National Portrait Gallery Nicholas Cullinan, Writer and poet Lemn Sissay MBE, Chief Nursing Officer for England Ruth May and the 2018 Portrait of Britain Winner Maryam Wahid.

Back in May, the 38-year-old mom-of-three asked for people of the UK to submit photos they’ve taken during this unprecedented pandemic using #HoldStill2020 on social media. “The photography project was focused on three core themes – Helpers and Heroes, Your New Normal, and Acts of Kindness. A selection of the final 100 images will be shown in towns and cities across the UK later in the year,” the palace wrote.

Upon launching the initiative, Kate shared her own photos and said: “We’ve all been struck by some of the incredible images we’ve seen which have given us an insight into the experiences and stories of people across the country. Some desperately sad images showing the human tragedy of this pandemic and other uplifting pictures showing people coming together to support those more vulnerable.”