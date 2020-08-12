Why Pippa Middleton was ‘reluctant’ to invite Meghan Markle to her wedding: Report

While Meghan Markle was a guest at Kate Middleton’s younger sister Pippa Middleton’s wedding reception in 2017, the future Duchess of Sussex almost didn’t score an invite, according to the new book Finding Freedom. “The media frenzy that followed their every move made them somewhat of a reluctant addition to the guest list for Pippa Middleton’s vows on May 20, 2017,” authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand wrote (via US Weekly). “Both the bride and her mom, Carole, privately harbored concerns that the American actress’s presence alongside [Prince] Harrymight overshadow the main event.”

The new book ‘Finding Freedom’ claims that Pippa was reluctant to invite Meghan to her wedding in 2017

The book claims that Meghan decided not to attend Pippa and James Matthews’ ceremony at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield, Berkshire after a “crass” story about her and the bride ran on the day of the nuptials. “Harry and Meghan agreed that she couldn’t possibly turn up at the church, only fifty meters away from a specially arranged media pen, after such a crass cover story,” the biography revealed.

Instead, Harry dropped his then-American girlfriend off at an Airbnb, which a fellow wedding guest had rented. Per Finding Freedom, “While all the other guests were at the ceremony, Meghan changed into a decidedly unflashy long black gown and did her own makeup.”

Meghan did not attend Pippa and James Matthews’ church ceremony on May 20, 2017

After the service, Harry returned to the Airbnb to have lunch with Meghan before heading to the reception at the Middletons’ Bucklebury home “just as a Supermarine Spitfire fighter plane was launching into an aerial performance for guests.” The book noted that couples did not sit together at the reception. Apart from her Prince, Meghan ended up sharing a table with Roger Federer’s wife, Mirka.



Pippa and James were guests at Meghan and Harry’s royal wedding the following year. The Duchess of Sussex and Kate’s sister reunited in 2019 at Wimbledon with the Duchess of Cambridge. “They had a wonderful time,” a source close to Prince William’s wife told the Finding Freedom authors. “The whole day was lovely.”