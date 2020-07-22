How Prince George’s birthday photos differ from Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte’s

Prince George celebrated his seventh birthday on Wednesday. As with his younger sibling’s birthdays, self-proclaimed “amateur photographer” Kate Middleton stepped behind the camera to snap her oldest son’s portraits. However, unlike Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ birthdays earlier this year, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge only released two new photos of George. For Charlotte’s fifth birthday in May, Kensington Palace shared five new images of the little Princess. Five photos were also released to mark Prince Louis’ second birthday in April.

©The Duchess of Cambridge



Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrated Prince George’s birthday with two new photos

George’s birthday coincided with Prince Philip’s rare public appearance on July 22. The Duke of Edinburgh, who retired from royal duties in 2017, transferred his role of Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles to his daughter-in-law Camilla on Wednesday. Perhaps William and Kate opted to release only two photos of George so as not to deter attention from Philip’s engagement.

Charlotte’s official birthday portraits in May depicted her volunteering amid the COVID-19 health crisis. Meanwhile, Louis was photographed getting messy with paint as he created a rainbow hand painting to honor NHS workers in his photos. Both of the youngest Cambridge children’s birthdays were celebrated under lockdown. George, Charlotte and Louis’ photos were all taken in Norfolk, where the royal family of five has been staying at their country home, Anmer Hall, during the pandemic.

While Charlotte and Louis’ portraits showed the little royals giving back, George’s pictures, on the other hand, were close-up shots of the future King at home. George was pictured leaning against a wooden wall in one photo, and playing outdoors in another. Royal fans couldn’t believe how grown up the Duke and Duchess’ firstborn looks in the newly released images. George flashed a big toothy smile for his mom wearing a Mango polo in one picture and a camouflage shirt in the second. “Thank you everyone for your very kind wishes on Prince George’s birthday today! 🎂 🎈,” Kensington Palace wrote on Wednesday.

The Prince also received birthday wishes from his grandfather Prince Charles and great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth. “Wishing Prince George a very happy seventh birthday today! 🎂,” Clarence House penned alongside one of George’s new portraits. The Royal Family’s official social media accounts also celebrated the young royal writing, “Wishing Prince George a very happy seventh birthday today!”